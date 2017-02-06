How the Left Killed the Anti-War Movement

Once the home of the anti-war movement, under Barack Obama the Left advocated a continuation of war and mass murder by using the political expediency of humanitarian interventionism. In this episode of The Geopolitical report, we unpack how establishment Democrats have continued the wars begun by President George W. Bush and expanded them into Syria and Yemen through illegal proxy wars and an ongoing and intensified drone campaign across the Middle East. Now that Donald Trump is president and the wars continue, the antiwar movement will emerge from the shadows and reveal its hypocritical political coloration.
Show Notes
Comments
Good piece, Kurt. I noticed that Rwanda was mentioned in a context that somewhat supported the official narrative of Hutus murdering Tutsis, en masse. Journalist Keith Harmon Snow provides a compelling counter-narrative that suggests that the official narrative — once again — represents a complete inversion of history. Whether it’s in Rwanda or Libya, and more recently Syria and Ukraine, shameless lying by TPTB and their minions is the norm. Here’s Keith’s view of the “Rwandan Genocide”: https://porkinspolicyreview.com/2014/04/20/porkins-policy-radio-ep-20-the-falsification-of-genocide-with-keith-harmon-snow/
Obama’s facile countenance able to be memorialised as ‘humanitarian,’ fully outlines the liars construct we live in every day. Another truth atrocity/Orwellian inversion. Listening to a CNN spokesman this morning puff and bluster of “picking up the cudgel and taking on the Trump fake news accusation by ‘doing our jobs without grandiose gesture,’ fits nicely into your synopsis of ‘opposition groups ‘ righteously pretending claim to fight the straw man. In this case, Trumps assertion of media corruption. They can now ALL pretend the honour of that fight while coincidentally and conscientiously failing – in exactly the terms you describe the ‘anti-war left’ failing” – to report on known news countering the ongoing MSM [ BILDERBERG] CFR narrative.