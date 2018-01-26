Billionaire Omidyar’s “Intercept”: Government-Silicon Valley Nexus to Intercept & Censor Whistleblowers

Newsbud Founder and Editor Sibel Edmonds is joined by Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb to discuss Webb’s recent three-part investigative report exposing billionaire founder of the Intercept- Pierre Omidyar. Webb delves deep into Omidyar’s long-ongoing multi-billion dollar partnership with government agencies, including the CIA and NSA, questionable coincidences and ties between Omidyar-Snowden, Glenn Greenwald’s hushed contract and arrangements with Omidyar to privatize Snowden’s 500+K page leak, Freedom of Press Foundation’s betrayal of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, and much more. Do not miss this explosive interview exposing the new trend in intercepting and neutralizing whistleblowers and their information.
Show Notes
FBI Whistleblower on Pierre Omidyar and His Campaign to Neuter Wikileaks
Palantir: The PayPal-offshoot Becomes a Weapon in the War Against Whistleblowers & WikiLeaks
Omidyar’s PayPal Corporation Said To Be Implicated in Withheld NSA Documents
Glenn Greenwald Goes on Record: “I Don’t Doubt PayPal Cooperates with NSA!”
Keeping Secrets: Pierre Omidyar, Glenn Greenwald and the privatization of Snowden's leaks
Julian Assange chides Glenn Greenwald, slams Pierre Omidyar and "big power" First Look
Comments
Bravo, Sibel and Whitney. Hypothesis: the value of an expose _in_the_public_interest_ is proportional to the State sanctions borne by the expositor. Counter-example of Reality Winner aside, this hypothesis validates the efforts of Sibel Edmonds, Julian Assange, John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, James Risen, and James Rosen, among others.
Great presentation. Now we know about Greenwald’s buy-in to the Snowden psyop. I had no idea he was a pornographer. So all of these billionaires are NOC (nonofficial cover) for CIA/the deep state. I already assumed as such. I would love to see a presentation just on Jeff Bezos. Just who is this guy? Also, we need an alternative to PayPal for sure, an encrypted people’s PayPal. Clearly this is how NSA is keeping track of our transactions. I would also like to know more about how CIA and the US deep state connects to the Rothschild banking cartel/Israel/Mossad.
Control must be more addictive than heroin – one taste and you’re spying on everyone, because you can. Like adolscent boys with their first pair of binoculars.
Of course, the psyops club think we’re stupid. We have bought a lot of their BS crazy lies. And like all drugs you gotta keep upping the ante to get a buzz. So yeah, they get their rocks off on hiding in plain sight of the ‘dumb herd’. Ha ha – great use of a life, guys.
You can only play whack a mole with the truth for so long though. I know they aim for full spectrum dominance, but it brings down every empire, every time.
Good to see Newsbud supporting other independants out there. And vice versa.
Lol at the Greenwald info, a lot I haven’t heard before. The narrative with these people is truly bizarre. I been paying close attention to Chelsea Manning lately. It’s like wtf ?! Lol How are people even taking all of them seriously.
I still skeptical about Julian Assange though. Didn’t he say something like “I’m constantly annoyed by people who are ddistracted by the false conspiracy of 911.” I mean this really sounds like gate keeper speak such as Noam Chomsky when he talks about 911.
I donated to the intercept and Greenwald before I realized that he,she, it was compromised , the identifier that I donated under is still receiving left wing solicitations to fund anti Trump propaganda, and other LGBTG? spam , petitions and such . Recently I read that the Freedom of The Press foundation also cut off WIKI and I am not sure what payment system they are currently using ?
Everyone thinks the back door into encryption is about email but the real thing our government wants access to is payment and Cryptozoic currency to track and manipulate leaks of these information systems.
This was an interesting piece about trust in media and some of the who, what, when where, why, how and how much related to purchasing that public trust. Many factors work against an informed public such as division of labor (increased specialization allows for less time spent understanding subjects outside ones specialty), confirmation bias, and lack of basic science education to name a few. In a democracy an uninformed/misinformed public, not aware of and/or understanding facts, will vote according to their emotions. Emotions masterfully manipulated most famously by Edward Bernays who coined the term Public Relations and defined it as “The Engineering of Consent”. While that may be depressing, informed individuals are better able to make decisions for themselves and their families. Thank you to the entire newsbud team for providing media which is free of advertisement and funded like Consumer Reports.
Interesting article on Reality Winner: “The World’s Biggest Terrorist has a Pikachu Bedspread” -Kerry Howley. nymag.com. 22 Dec 2017
This was another great interview. Thank you for introducing me to this series of stories this great woman has written. I hadn’t even thought of the irony of the intercept’s name, it made me laugh because it is so true.