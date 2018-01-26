Billionaire Omidyar’s “Intercept”: Government-Silicon Valley Nexus to Intercept & Censor Whistleblowers

|

Newsbud Founder and Editor Sibel Edmonds is joined by Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb to discuss Webb’s recent three-part investigative report exposing billionaire founder of the Intercept- Pierre Omidyar. Webb delves deep into Omidyar’s long-ongoing multi-billion dollar partnership with government agencies, including the CIA and NSA, questionable coincidences and ties between Omidyar-Snowden, Glenn Greenwald’s hushed contract and arrangements with Omidyar to privatize Snowden’s 500+K page leak, Freedom of Press Foundation’s betrayal of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, and much more. Do not miss this explosive interview exposing the new trend in intercepting and neutralizing whistleblowers and their information.

Show Notes

FBI Whistleblower on Pierre Omidyar and His Campaign to Neuter Wikileaks

Palantir: The PayPal-offshoot Becomes a Weapon in the War Against Whistleblowers & WikiLeaks

Omidyar’s PayPal Corporation Said To Be Implicated in Withheld NSA Documents

Glenn Greenwald Goes on Record: “I Don’t Doubt PayPal Cooperates with NSA!”

Keeping Secrets: Pierre Omidyar, Glenn Greenwald and the privatization of Snowden's leaks