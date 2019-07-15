Exclusive- Libya: CIA Supplements Haftar with the Best Weapons Black-Market Has to Offer!!

|

Last month, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord under Fayez al-Sarraj busted a cache of FGM-148 Javelin portable anti-tank missiles from France in a rebel camp headed by Khalifa Haftar. After a period of no-comments and silence the French government admitted that four anti-tank missiles seized in Haftar’s rebel camp belonged to its Special Forces units. France continues to deny supplying these weapons directly to Haftar’s rebel forces. After all, doing so would be a direct breach of a UN arms embargo.

Khalifa Haftar is a rogue Libyan warlord who is supported by a group of Western-led nations: The United States, France, Israel, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. At least the Deep-State mainstream media openly admits this much. However, you won’t find much on Haftar’s long CIA breeding, preparation and grooming in the United States. You will not find any substantial analysis on the broader picture when it comes to what has been taking place in Libya either.

While Haftar’s status is now openly acknowledged as The CIA’s Man for Libya Oil Supply, his CIA black-market weapons flow guarantors still remains hushed. Allow me to expand: [READ MORE]

